Colby Covington: Give Me Steroids And I’ll Beat Jon Jones

Colby Covington has his sights set on multiple divisions and would even be willing to face light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. That is, provided he can use steroids.

Covington is the former interim welterweight champion and is expected to face current title-holder Kamaru Usman for the belt next.

However, the 31-year-old, who isn’t the biggest welterweight, doesn’t mind going as low as 155 pounds to win titles in other divisions.

“I’m thinking 165, 155, 185 — all the weight classes,” Covington told the Las Vegas Sports Network (via Bloody Elbow). “I want multiple belts.”

“Chaos” wouldn’t just stop at 185. When asked about the light heavyweight division, he claimed he would even go up to face Jones on one condition.

“You let me do some steroids, 100 percent I can go up to 205 and beat up Jonny Picograms. They’re giving title shots to anybody these days at light heavyweight. You see the guy that just got a title shot? He was like 1-4 in his last five. It’s just embarrassing. The division is weak. Get me on some steroids.”

Covington has been adamant that Jones is a cheater. Both of them were notably roommates during college and have gone back-and-forth on social media in recent years.

“Bones” has notably failed multiple drug tests over the years and was most recently, revealed to have picograms of the M3 steroid metabolite in his system.

Despite that, he was allowed to face Alexander Gustafsson in their title fight at the end of last year.