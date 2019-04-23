Colby Covington Makes Strong Claim About His Spot In Welterweight Division

Colby Covington makes a strong claim while doing a recent interview that only backs up his reputation.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion was back at it again with his trash talk and the interesting statements. This is all while he prepares for his next fight to get booked by the UFC.

UFC president Dana White has already stated that the fight is next for the 170-pound division as it will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s next title defense.

While doing a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Covington made two interesting comments. The first was the likely date for his showdown with Usman.

The other is the fact that he thinks that he can surpass former champions Tyron Woodley and Georges St-Pierre as the welterweight GOAT.

“I knew it would work out for the best,” Covington said (H/T to MMAFighting). “[Dana] just needed to understand my side. We never got to sit down and really talk before. That’s the first time we’ve ever exchanged words for more than five minutes when we were in the White House waiting to see the President in the Oval Office.”

“But now he understands me, he knows where I’m coming from, he knows what I’m trying to do and trying to accomplish in this sport. Before it’s all said and done, he’s gonna know that I am the welterweight GOAT.”