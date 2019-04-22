Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman Fight Likely Happening In Late Summer

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are reportedly close to having a date finalized for their welterweight title fight.

Usman outclassed Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 last month to become the new 170-pound king. “The Nigerian Nightmare” notably overtook Covington to get that fight and the two have been expected to collide since.

Speaking on today’s edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,” Covington revealed a date between the two welterweights could take place in August.

Colby Covington says "it's looking like August right now" for a UFC welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman.#HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) April 22, 2019

Of course, Covington was the former interim welterweight champion and was supposed to fight Woodley last year as well as earlier this year. However, it never came to fruition.

This time though, Covington is confident of getting his title shot.

Colby Covington to @arielhelwani on the Kamaru Usman fight going down:

"This is 100% happening. Dana White says it's happening and he's a man of his word. He's a republican."#HelwaniShow Link:https://t.co/IK7xE0M9Lw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 22, 2019

The Oregon State product also responded to Usman’s recent comments.

Usman said he may give the next title shot to someone else just to snub Covington. In addition, Covington would have to beg him for a title shot.

Colby Covington to @arielhelwani on Kamaru Usman wanting him to beg for the fight:

"The only thing I beg for is what I earn so there's no reason to beg for it." – Covington says the UFC is targeting August for the fight.#HelwaniShow Link:https://t.co/IK7xE0M9Lw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 22, 2019

Based on Covington’s comments, it doesn’t look like any begging was necessary with this fight likely to take place next. All told, he believes he’s been living ‘rent free’ in Usman’s head for the last few years.