Colby Covington Knocked Out of Poker Tournament – Losses Accumulate

Colby Covington, a household name in the uUFC, faced an early exit at the highly anticipated World Series of Poker Paradise event. The UFC athlete is known for his outspoken persona, is just coming off a TKO loss in his last bout, and continues the streak with a poker washout.

Colby Covington Knocked Out

The WSOP Paradise Super Main Event drew 1,978 players from around the globe. Covington joined a field teeming with poker pros and celebrities, but his run was cut short before Day 2, leaving him outside the 207-player threshold needed to secure a minimum $50,000 cash prize.

🇺🇸 Colby Covington has been knocked-out of the #wsopSUPERmainEVENT #wsopPARADISE pic.twitter.com/42uSj5ncun — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) December 16, 2024

This latest setback follows a string of challenges for Colby Covington, who recently lost a UFC title fight to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. Then he lost to Joaquin Buckley in Tampa this past week. In poker, Covington has displayed flashes of potential, with $237,058 in live tournament earnings, including a personal best cash of $48,298. However, his performance at WSOP Paradise leaves much to be desired.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Joaquin Buckley punches Colby Covington in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The WSOP Paradise Super Main Event is the crown jewel of the WSOP Paradise Series. With a $25,000 buy-in and a $50 million guaranteed prize pool, the tournament is one of the most prestigious in the poker calendar. The WSOP event is a multi-day poker festival, has drawn attention for its high-stakes competition and tropical setting. For Covington, the journey to success, whether in the Octagon or at the poker table, remains an uphill battle.