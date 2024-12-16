Was Colby Covington Ever Great? UFC Veterans Debate the Legacy of ‘Chaos’

Was Colby Covington ever really that great?

The three-time title challenger returned to the Octagon on Saturday night in Tampa for a short-notice scrap against streaking standout Joaquin Buckley.

Things turned disastrous for ‘Chaos’ early after Buckley landed a shot that cut open Covington’s right eyelid. The fight was ultimately called off due to a doctor’s stoppage in the waning seconds of the third round, much to the chagrin of both Buckley and Covington who wanted to keep going.

The loss was an especially bad one for Covington who fell to 2-6 in his last eight fights and will likely find himself barely clinging onto a spot in the welterweight top 10 once the rankings are updated.

Following the UFC Tampa headliner, MMA veterans Angela ‘Overkill’ Hill and Jessica Penne offered their take on Covington’s performance and whether or not the staunch Trump supporter was ever truly that good inside the Octagon.

“Is he great, or is he the guy that almost got fired and sold his soul for paychecks? I think he’s a great fighter, yeah,” Hill said on their 2 Straws podcast. “And I think we get distracted by the shtick, by the persona that he’s created. We really get distracted by it and forget that he’s a really good fighter.”

Penne and Hill think Colby Covington deserves respect

Penne echoed a similar sentiment in her assessment of Covington’s skills.