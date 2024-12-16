UFC Veterans Advise Colby Covington to Drop the Gimmick to Win Back Fans and Respect

UFC veterans Jessica Penne and Angela Hill believe Colby Covington should drop his gimmick in order to win back the respect of fans.

Last weekend, Colby Covington went head to head with Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. It was a hard-fought affair through three rounds but unfortunately, it came to an end as a result of a doctor stoppage.

The decision was made due to a cut on the eyelid suffered by Colby Covington. The doctor in question was heard saying that there was a chance he could lose the eyelid if it continued to get worse, and from there, the referee waved off the action in Florida.

While ‘Chaos’ may have been disappointed by the move, many of his critics were happy to see him on the wrong end of a defeat. Alas, a lot of that comes from the carefully cultivated controversial persona that he has made for himself over the years.

In the eyes of the aforementioned Jessica Penne and Angela Hill, Covington needs to get back to basics.

Colby Covington advised to drop his gimmick

Angie: “Be all you can be. Be something genuine and not pretend.”

Jessica: “We’ve seen it because of Conor McGregor—that everybody thinks they have to be a certain way. They have to be loud, brash, outspoken. They have to be this huge persona. And, well, it’s helped Colby a lot. It’s gotten him to main events, it’s, you know, pushed his career, it’s done well for him. I just think maybe it’s so far off from who he truly is as a person that it’s hard to keep up. I’d like to see a little bit more authenticity.”

Angie: “Less of the shtick, then he could probably win himself back a lot of fans and a lot of respect. I mean, it has to be hard to not just play a role, but play it badly for so long. Like, he keeps forgetting his lines, and he’s not good at the role.”