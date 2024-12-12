Colby Covington Wants Ian Garry’s Wife to To Make a Video With Him: “She Loves Making Videos”

Colby Covington wants to make a video with Ian Garry’s wife.

‘Chaos’ has spent much of the last year trading barbs with Garry, many of them taking shots at his marriage to TV personality Layla Machado Garry.

Covington repeatedly perpetuated rumors that their marriage was anything but conventional. That prompted Mrs. Garry to respond via a video on social media where she sought to dispell three false rumors regarding their relationship. Of course, that didn’t little to stop Covington from slamming the couple on repeat.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon on Saturday for the UFC’s final event of the year, Covington laid out three very specific stipulations if Ian Garry ever hopes to get him inside the Octagon, one of them being that his wife will have to “make a video” with him if he loses.

“Hey, if you want this fight, just answer the three stipulations,” Covington said during Wednesday’s UFC Tampa media day. “Turn on your comments—your wife wants to be so famous so bad, she’s quoting Shakespeare, which is just weird in itself. We know how much weird stuff goes on in Shakespeare about cousins, family, and all the weird things they do. But hey, you want to be famous? Make a video begging for the fight. “And then, if you really think you’re going to beat me, agree that if you lose the fight, your wife has to be in my video for BC Game when we do an America’s Pick of the Week for the people. He couldn’t, you know, he couldn’t answer, and he couldn’t meet the stipulations.”

Covington laid out those same stipulations in a video earlier this year. Instead, Garry opted to try his luck against top-five-ranked welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 earlier this month.

“You know, if he meets those stipulations, maybe,” Covington continued. “All he has to do is turn his comments on—why is he so sensitive with the fans? All he has to do is have his wife make a video. She loves making videos. She’s making videos to Sean Strickland, trying to quote Shakespeare like she’s so smart and this and that. She loves to put herself in the limelight and act like she’s a part of the business. “And then, if he’s so confident, let’s put a risk on the table. If he loses, she’s got to do a video with me for my new sponsor, BC Game. Otherwise, I don’t have time. It’s just a waste of my time. He’s a cuck. I don’t want to go with a cuck—who knows where his hands and his whole body have been, what type of fluids are on him. Like, that’s just disgusting.”

Colby Covington headlines UFC tampa a week after garry goes toe-to-toe with ‘Nomad’

Covington will headline UFC Tampa on December 14 when he meets rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. A win for ‘Chaos’ would be his first since a March 2022 victory over bitter rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. On the flip side, a loss would drop him to 2-4 in his last six and likely take him firmly out of contention for the welterweight title.

Either scenario could result in a meeting between Covington and Garry in 2025, but a loss against Buckley would likely result in him falling behind Garry in the top 10 rankings.

Would ‘The Future’ still want the fight at that point, or is Garry’s hate for Covington so strong that he’d be willing to fight down the rankings for a chance to pick apart the three-time title challenger?