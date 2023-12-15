Colby Covington brutally rips Ian Garry’s wife at UFC 296 presser: ‘You don’t make a hoe a housewife’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington hit out at fellow division contender, Ian Garry from the get-go of his appearance at last night’s UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, accusing the Dubliner’s wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee of infidelity.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender and incoming title challenger, headlines UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – taking on undisputed champion, Leon Edwards in a championship affair.

As for Garry, the unbeaten number ten ranked division contender was initially scheduled to feature in a main card clash against training partner and perennial contender, Vicente Luque this weekend, however, a battle with pneumonia forced the Portmarnock striker from the main card clash.

And failing to appear during Wednesday’s media availability, prior to his withdrawal from the card, Garry was the subject of jibes at his personal life and relationship with Anna-Lee – whom serves as the former Cage Warriors champion’s manager.

Colby Covington unleashes on Ian Garry’s wife

Hitting out at Garry in the early stages of last night’s press conference, Covington accused Anna-Lee of infidelity, questioning who in appearance at the presser had slept with the latter.

In between a hugely-critcized barb aimed at Edwards, in which Covington claimed the Brimingham native’s late father, who was shot and killed in a London nightclub when the champion was 13 years old, was residing in hell, the Clovis native issued another warning to Garry.



“I was going to teach him (Ian Garry) a lesson you know, just like I taught Leon (Edwards) a lesson,” Colby Covington explained. “You don’t cross the boss, he tried to cross the boss and call the shots and he couldn’t do it. The same lesson I’m gonna teach Ian, you don’t make a h*e a housewife.”