Ian Garry unleashes tirade at Colby Covington during UFC 310 presser: ‘I would dog walk him for 25 minutes’

Tasked with handing the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov his first and only professional loss at UFC 310, Ian Garry still retains sights on a grudge match with former interim champion, Colby Covington — claiming he would “dog walk” the veteran if they ever share the Octagon.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, will co-headline UFC 310 this weekend, taking on former Kill Cliff FC stablemate, Rakhmonov — with the victor officially billed to challenge the current undisputed champion, Belal Muhammad for the title next year.

Ian Garry rips rival, Colby Covington during UFC 310 press conference

And hoping to earn the most high-profile win of his young Octagon career to date, Garry broached the topic of a future grudge match with Clovis veteran, Covington in the future — claiming he would inflict the worst night in the life of the former interim titleholder if they ever compete against each other.

Where is he (Colby Covington) now?” Ian Garry asked assembled media during his UFC 310 pre-fight press conference. “Where has he been for the last eight months? He’s been running since that day he met me. He’s been running since that day. Now that you’re on this stage taking a fight that no one in the division wanted, do you have a message for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington’s afraid of me, right?” Ian Garry explained. “He will never in his life stand in the octagon with me and face his fears.I promise you now, my goal, my dream scenario, I finish Shavkat early, come out unscathed, walk my ass down to Florida, put that man in the Octagon with me and see what happens. I would dog-walk him for 25 minutes and make it the worst night of his life. I promise you that now. He’ll never do it.

Himself booked to replace Garry in next weekend’s UFC Fight Night Tampa headliner, MMA Masters trainee, Covington takes on the streaking St. Louis native, Joaquin Buckley in a headliner on the final card of the year.