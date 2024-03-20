Ian Garry’s wife, Layla Anna-Lee, addresses ‘The top 3 lies’ about her husband: ‘I can’t believe anyone would accept this as truth’

Layla Anna-Lee, the wife of UFC welterweight standout Ian Garry went on the record to dispell some of the nastier rumors surrounding the relationship she has with her husband.

Since last year, Garry and his wife have come under attack by a slew of fighters and fans. Much of it began after it was revealed that the 40-year-old TV personality had written a book some years ago entitled How to Be a WAG. The 11-page scribe offered older women advice on how to date and marry young athletes and celebrities.

Discovery of the book sparked immediate backlash and was the catalyst for a slew of mean-spirited rumors about the couple.

In an attempt to quell some of the vitriol being sent their way, Anna-Lee posted a lengthy video on social media and addressed three of the biggest lies being spread about her marriage to the 26-year-old fighter.

“Let’s begin with lie number one,” Anna-Lee began. “Ian took his wife’s ex-husband’s surname. I can’t believe anyone would accept this to be true, but the MMA community picked it up and ran a full marathon with it. In fact, some people are still running with it now gripping on with sweaty trembling fingers in order to justify blatant trolling. “It’s not true. It never was true. Machado is my maiden name. We added our names together when we got married. It’s not that big a deal. Now that you know that it was a lie, you can kick yourself for believing it. Preferably in the face.”

Continuing, Anna-Lee addressed rumors that Richard Cullen, her ex-husband, and Ian Garry’s current nutritionist, lives with them.

“Lie Number two, his wife’s ex lives with them,” she added. “No, no, he does not. He never has done. Yeah, I wouldn’t want to know this lie was born out of the mouth of an MMA YouTuber desperate for clicks.”

https://twitter.com/mma_frenzy/status/1770388750352216557

Layla Anna-Lee Addresses rumors that Ian Garry is a cuck

Anna-Lee also addressed the ongoing comments from Sean Strickland and Colby Covington that Ian Garry is a cuck. Traditionally, a cuck is described as a weak or servile man. A more modern-day take defines a cuck as a man whose wife is sexually unfaithful. Strickland was the first to openly make this observation, but Covington has since jumped on the bandwagon.