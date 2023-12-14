Ian Garry addresses UFC 296 exit through flu: ‘This annoys me more than anyone, I want to fight’

Amid his exit from a scheduled welterweight fight with Vicente Luque this weekend at UFC 296, undefeated striker, Ian Garry has claimed he is “annoyed” more than anyone else at his exit from the flagship card, as he deals with pneumonia.

Garry, who was scheduled to feature in a high-stakes welterweight clash at UFC 296 later this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, was removed from the three round affair with Luque, with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming how flu-like symptoms eventually resulted in pneumonia, forcing medical officials to rule the Dubliner from the card.

“Alright, guys, I know it’s out there – there’s some speculation that Ian Garry and (Vicente) Luque is off, it is true,” Dana White said on his official X account in a video posted. “Ian Garry started with the flu, that turned into pneumonia, so that fight is off and is not happening. It is true.”

Slated to appear during Wednesday’s media day availability to speak with assembled press, Garry’s manager and wife, Layla Anna-Lee confirmed how the 25-year-old would not be able to attend the function, however, had every “intention” of appearing at a press conference, slated for later today.

And following Anna-Lee’s statement, reports emerged detailing how Garry had been forced from his fight with Luque this weekend.

Ian Garry addresses UFC 296 exit, voices displeasure

Releasing a statement addressing his withdrawal from UFC 296, Portmarnock native, Garry confirmed how UFC medical staff forced his exit from a bout with Luque, much to his annoyance.

“Spoke to Ian Garry moments ago,” Ariel Helwani posted. “I have pneumonia. They tried to help me. I the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call. This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

