Video – Leon Edwards decks Colby Covington with water bottle after brutal jibe at late father ahead of UFC 296

Tensions reached beyond boiling point tonight between UFC 296 headliners, champion, Leon Edwards and former interim gold holder, Colby Covington – with the Birmingham native throwing a water bottle at the latter – who mentioned the defending champion’s late father, and alluding to the fact he resided in hell following his passing.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight titleholder, headlined UFC 286 back in March most recently, turning in a close, majority decision win over former undisputed champion and common-foe, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.



As for Clovis native, Covington, the former interim champion has been sidelined since he landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-time title chaser, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year.

Colby Covington mocks Leon Edwards’ late father ahead of UFC 296

And appearing at tonight’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 296, Covington – sporting regalia reminiscent of inaugural United States president, George Washington, former interim titleholder Covington mentioned Edwards late father, claiming he would introduce him to the parent when he drags him to a proverbial hell this weekend in the pair’s championship fight.

Immediately reacting to Covington’s comments, Edwards launched a water bottle in the direction of his incoming foe, striking him, before UFC security and officials corralled the duo, separating them before a further physical scuffle.

Goading a visibly upset Edwards, Covington was accused of crossing the proverial line with his jibe aimed at the former’s late father.

