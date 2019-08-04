Colby Covington Explains Why UFC Newark Fight Almost Didn’t Happen

Spread the word!













Colby Covington had a dominant performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark. There, the former interim welterweight champion won every single round on each judge’s scorecards.

“Chaos” controlled the pace the entire fight and threw over 500 strikes, and attempted over 20 takedowns. It was a phenomenal performance, and one that should get him a title shot. Yet, the fight almost didn’t happen according to Covington. He revealed this in an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“Yeah, three weeks before the fight I took a headbutt in training and as you can see right here, I have a nasty cut. We had to, well, the doctor did a shitty job on the stitches. He didn’t stitch it right, he stitched them loose,” he explained. “So, I went to a plastic surgeon and he’s like ‘Hey don’t fight man, you could lose your eyelid if you get hit the right way’. I was like, you know what I have to fight. I have to show up for the UFC. I have to show my worth as a main event fighter.

“You know I didn’t even get to train. I had no training camp Aaron, and I promise you that on God,” Covington continued. “You can go ask any of these coaches, all we were doing was running and hitting pads, and of course my championship work in the bedroom. It was a challenging training camp. But wait until I get a full training camp and get ready for Marty Fakenewsman and unify this belt. He’s going to get finished.”

Although many might not like Covington, and don’t believe him, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted proof of the cut.

This photo is Colby Covington three weeks ago. An accidental headbutt in training opened a cut that required 16 stitches. He told me a doctor told him he should consider pulling out because of its proximity to his eye. pic.twitter.com/tqCrN2K0fE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 4, 2019

Covington told me he used a little makeup to hide it from the commission in fear they wouldn’t clear him to fight and will have it looked at again in the coming days. The UFC was unaware of the cut, he said. This photo was three days ago. pic.twitter.com/1soPSP45Wl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 4, 2019

Here’s another photo after the cut opened up: pic.twitter.com/vOqYrfPrzo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 4, 2019

As Helwani points out, it is the type of cut that a commission would say you can’t fight with. So, “Chaos” had to hide it, and did a good job in the fight despite the cut.

Who do you think should be next for Colby Covington?