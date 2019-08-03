Twitter Reacts To Colby Covington’s Dominant Win Over Robbie Lawler

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Colby Covington put on against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler when he dominated him.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Newark event, Covington put together his most impressive performance thus far in his pro-MMA career over the future UFC Hall of Famer.

He picked up the unanimous decision win after constant pressure, takedowns, and strikes that left Lawler confused as to what to do. He never figured out how to stop the onslaught.

This fight took place on Saturday night (August 3, 2019) from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. Covington extends his winning streak to seven while Lawler goes back to the drawing board.

Twitter Reactions To Colby Covington’s Dominant Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Covington’s performance here:

Colby Covington with a lopsided performance to dominate Robbie Lawler for 5 rounds.



There's no doubt whatsoever: Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman has to happen next #UFCNewark — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 3, 2019

I've wanted to see Covington vs. Usman for years. That fight was thrown around a lot as they were each making their way up the division and I thought it made sense on multiple occasions. As it turns out, great thing it didn't happen. It's now a tremendous championship fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2019

50-45 Covington. Activity levels off the charts, just kept Lawler off-balance all night. Incredibly impressive performance. #UFCNewark — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 3, 2019

Let's do it.

Kamaru Usman on a 10 fight UFC winning streak vs. Colby Covington on a 7 fight UFC winning streak. MSG. #UFC244, the 500th #UFC event. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) August 3, 2019

Fight goes the distance. Covington actually busted Lawler open with a spinning back fist in the last 10 seconds. He celebrates afterwards by leaning over the cage and interacting with the Trump brothers. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2019

Colby Covington finishes up a dominant, five-round shutout of Robbie Lawler with a spinning kick/spinning backfist combo that lands flush, as members of the first family look on from front row. What a world. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2019

Over the course of 25 minutes, no one in MMA has audited Lawler over time like that. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 3, 2019

Colby Covington. Wow. Pace, cardio and over 600+ strikes landed. That was the best performance of his career to date in my opinion. You can hate on the man, you can't hate on that performance. #UFCNewark — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 3, 2019

Look, Colby Covington is not a likable individual. He doesn't even do this fairly easy gimmick very well. But he is a very good fighter and he definitely deserves a title shot. He deserved one before now. So let's not overthink this. Usman vs. Covington next please. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 3, 2019

Lawler very classy in defeat. Didn’t respond to any of Covington’s barbs. Gave him props. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2019

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

Covington was one step away from doing a Good Lucha Thing™ pic.twitter.com/iBL8Bnl0S3 — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) August 3, 2019

He’s not “playing the heel” … this isn’t Monday night RAW… this is MMA 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — James Edwards (@MMA_Jim) August 3, 2019

The wrestling pressure gassed on @Ruthless_RL striking but @ColbyCovMMA punch like female dog. 600 swats from those pool noodles that kids play with — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 3, 2019

I want to apologize for losing bc now all of you have to listen to Marty and Colby talk to each other. It will be damn near unbearable. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 3, 2019