Twitter Reacts To Colby Covington’s Dominant Win Over Robbie Lawler

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Colby Covington put on against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler when he dominated him.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Newark event, Covington put together his most impressive performance thus far in his pro-MMA career over the future UFC Hall of Famer.
He picked up the unanimous decision win after constant pressure, takedowns, and strikes that left Lawler confused as to what to do. He never figured out how to stop the onslaught.
This fight took place on Saturday night (August 3, 2019) from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. Covington extends his winning streak to seven while Lawler goes back to the drawing board.
Twitter Reactions To Colby Covington’s Dominant Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Covington’s performance here: