Colby Covington Reveals Why He’s Been MIA: ‘God and Country’ Over UFC Fights

It’s been almost a year since Colby Covington last competed inside the Octagon.

Considering how lackluster his performance was against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296, fight fans haven’t exactly been clamoring for his return. Still, the three-time title challenger — who still somehow sits as the No. 6 ranked contender in the division — offered some insight into why he has been absent.

“The most important reason why, everything I do is for God and country,” Covington told Submission Radio. “That’s more important than my own selfish agenda to go win UFC fights and be a world champion in the UFC. That doesn’t matter if we don’t have a country to live in. So, the most important thing that’s been in my life the last eight, nine months is the campaign trail, being a little tiny part of the Trump campaign. “Trying to help get him elected any way possible. I was traveling with the campaign a lot. I was obviously still getting healthy from my broken foot, but first and foremost is God and country” (h/t MMA Mania).

Colby Covington is ready to get back to work inside the octagon

With Donald Trump coming out on top in Tuesday’s presidential election, Covington says it’s time to get back to work inside the Octagon.

“… Now I can resume business. I’m excited man, me and [UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell] have sat down and talked about a couple different options. I’m excited to get back in there, first quarter next year, 100% I’m coming back to the UFC Octagon to unleash chaos.”

Covington later revealed that he tried to weasel his way into an interim title fight, offering to step in and fight Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice at UFC 310 following Belal Muhammad’s withdrawal.

Unfortunately for Covington, the UFC was not interested so he’ll instead focus on getting a win over another top-10-ranked opponent — something he currently does not have.