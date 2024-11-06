Khamzat Chimaev and UFC Fighters Comment on Donald Trump’s 2024 US Election Win

UFC fighters like Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Justin Gaethje were in a jovial mood on Wednesday after Donald Trump was declared the next president of the United States.

Trump is now two out of three in presidential elections (regardless of what Renato Moicano thinks about the 2020 results) and will move back into 1600 Pennsylvania on January 20 when he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Despite early polling numbers favoring incumbent Kamala Harris, Trump outlasted the competition and overperformed in some surprising areas to secure well over the 270 electoral votes necessary to win.

As expected, a large number of UFC fighters celebrated the victory on social media. Ben Askren was especially excited over the result, posting multiple times throughout the day. To be fair, he doesn’t have much else to do these days.

Chimaev, UFC Fighters, and MMA stars celebrate Trump’s re-election on X

Historical time for the USA Today! I’m leaning towards Trump in hopes of a better economy for all social classes, ending of these horrible wars we’re funding and involved in, and a better handling on mass immigration and vetting visitors. Whoever wins, I’m hopeful of a peaceful… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2024

We’re counting on you guys to do the work promised to us! Bring this country together on all levels https://t.co/TrZWg85PfT — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2024

Question for you all:



If trump pushes to federally legalise marijuana & passes it.

How long before the uk follows? Or will we — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) November 6, 2024

The great news about these numbers is Lindsay Graham is no longer needed. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2024

We never have to hear Kamala cackle again! Oh what a glorious day — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) November 6, 2024

Why did all you idiots believe the polls?? Wrong every time — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) November 6, 2024

Good > Evil — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) November 6, 2024

God bless the USA 🇺🇸 47 pic.twitter.com/xpFhdmc0vJ — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) November 6, 2024

If you think about Donald Trump is the first president to win 3 times the election 😂😂😂😂😂 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) November 6, 2024

For God Sake Trump pic.twitter.com/xCIkJ9u4ZS — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 6, 2024

Dude in my DM who literally has no idea who I voted for:

“Trump wins MF !!!! I told you so, I told you so!!! Merica!!”



Me:

What happens now? Bro chill out you work at papa John’s …go to sleep you have pies to cook in the morning. 😂😂 — Philip Rowe (@phillyfreshmma) November 6, 2024

They said was a bad bet…. Republicans never win popular vote? lol great day mdfkers #usa https://t.co/ORC6y9MPUS — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) November 6, 2024

Done deal let’s go ✊🏻 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 6, 2024

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 America is back — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) November 6, 2024

At the highest level the one that works harder wins. Trump simply outworked Kamala the last 6 months. — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) November 6, 2024

Congratulations America. 🇺🇸



From a maple brother 🍁 — Charles Jourdain (@JourdainAir) November 6, 2024

Pennsylvania we did it!! Proud of you all let’s go! — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) November 6, 2024