Khamzat Chimaev and UFC Fighters Comment on Donald Trump’s 2024 US Election Win
UFC fighters like Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Justin Gaethje were in a jovial mood on Wednesday after Donald Trump was declared the next president of the United States.
Trump is now two out of three in presidential elections (regardless of what Renato Moicano thinks about the 2020 results) and will move back into 1600 Pennsylvania on January 20 when he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
Despite early polling numbers favoring incumbent Kamala Harris, Trump outlasted the competition and overperformed in some surprising areas to secure well over the 270 electoral votes necessary to win.
As expected, a large number of UFC fighters celebrated the victory on social media. Ben Askren was especially excited over the result, posting multiple times throughout the day. To be fair, he doesn’t have much else to do these days.