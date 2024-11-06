Khamzat Chimaev and UFC Fighters Comment on Donald Trump’s 2024 US Election Win

ByCraig Pekios
Khamzat Chimaev and UFC Fighters Comment on Donald Trump's 2024 US Election Win

UFC fighters like Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Justin Gaethje were in a jovial mood on Wednesday after Donald Trump was declared the next president of the United States.

Trump is now two out of three in presidential elections (regardless of what Renato Moicano thinks about the 2020 results) and will move back into 1600 Pennsylvania on January 20 when he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Despite early polling numbers favoring incumbent Kamala Harris, Trump outlasted the competition and overperformed in some surprising areas to secure well over the 270 electoral votes necessary to win.

READ MORE:  UFC Confirms Apex Events Will Continue, Plans for More Road Shows in 2025
241106 donald trump vl 1222p 6bb9f8 1

As expected, a large number of UFC fighters celebrated the victory on social media. Ben Askren was especially excited over the result, posting multiple times throughout the day. To be fair, he doesn’t have much else to do these days.

Chimaev, UFC Fighters, and MMA stars celebrate Trump’s re-election on X

READ MORE:  Ex-WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura passes away aged 43

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts