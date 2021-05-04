As far as Colby Covington is concerned, Conor McGregor is washed up.

McGregor will look to bounce back from his knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier by winning their trilogy set for UFC 264 which takes place July 10 in Las Vegas.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Irishman from beefing with other fighters outside his division with the most recent case being when he went back-and-forth with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

It even led to talks of a fight between the pair though it’s unlikely in reality. Part of that is because Covington is expected to face Usman for the title in a rematch next.

And he didn’t have nice things to say when asked about McGregor taking aim at Usman.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard about it and that’s obviously just Conor trying to get some hype, get some headlines,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “Come on, dude, the guy just got knocked out by ‘Dustin Soyrier.’ Come on, are you serious? You want a title shot at 170? You’re getting beat up by gatekeeper lightweights and now you want to come to the top of the 170 welterweight division? Everybody knows what Conor’s doing. He’s not really gonna do that. He’s not gonna come up and fight welterweight.

“He’s just doing that to grab attention, to grab headlines, make people think he’s being taken seriously because honestly, he’s a joke. He’s the laughingstock in the MMA community and even to casual fans because they’re just like, ‘Conor’s washed up. He’s done.’ He made all that money with his whiskey, he made all that money for the Mayweather fight, he has no motivation. Nothing gets him up early in the morning to go fight. He tries to say it’s for his kids but man, the guy’s done. He has nothing left in the tank.”

Of course, there’s a big chance McGregor — who is 0-2 in his last two lightweight fights — can bounce back against Poirier and reannounce himself in the division.

But should he lose again, Covington’s words may not be trash talking but rather facts.