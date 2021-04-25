Conor McGregor took to social media to talk up a fight between him and Kamaru Usman in the aftermath of UFC 261.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ emphatically retained his welterweight title in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal in front of a sold-out crowd in Florida. Usman clearly took round one before landing a picture-perfect overhand in round two to put ‘Gamebred’ away and end the pair’s rivalry.

Post-fight, McGregor announced his intention to step up to welterweight to challenge Usman in 2022.

Usman even copying my shots now,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight,” McGregor added. “I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman”

Before any of that can happen, McGregor has unfinished business at lightweight.

The Irishman is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier who knocked him out at UFC 257 in January.

McGregor is booked to square off against ‘The Diamond’ for a third time on July 10.

