Colby Covington Competing In Grappling Match This March

Colby Covington doesn’t seem to be letting his recent TKO loss affect him too much.

Covington failed to capture the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman last month when he was finished by “The Nigerian Nightmare” in the fifth round of their UFC 245 main event. Mid-way through the fight, Usman actually broke Covington’s jaw. However, that hasn’t stopped Covington from living life.

In fact, according to a recent report from The Score’s James Lynch, American Top Team (ATT) owner Dan Lambert divulged that Covington will be taking part in a high-level grappling match this March. It wasn’t specified which event it would be or who his opponent is, but it’s certainly an interesting move for the former interim welterweight champ.

“Just spoke to Dan Lambert who tells me Colby Covington is still a part of American Top Team and that he’s scheduled to compete in a high-level grappling match in March (didn’t specify which promotion). Full video interview coming to @theScoreMMA soon”

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Covington in regards to his UFC career once he’s ready to get back to work. One thing is for certain, he’s not done chasing the welterweight crown.

“Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed.

“Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet.”

