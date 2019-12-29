Colby Covington Attends Miami Heat Game Alongside Lil Pump (Video)

Spread the word!













Colby Covington appears to be in good spirits.

Covington suffered his first defeat since 2015 when he was TKO’d by Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their back-and-forth welterweight title fight at UFC 245 earlier this month.

“Chaos” has not been active on social media much since but in a recent Instagram story, he was seen courtside at Miami Heat game along with rapper Lil Pump.

You can see the video below:

Looks like @ColbyCovMMA jaw is doing pretty good. Court side with @lilpump few stitches under the eye too but doing okay pic.twitter.com/09oTjhiZEh — Myles (@mylestweetshere) December 28, 2019

Covington was in good spirits and looked healthy overall other than a stitch below his right eye. If you recall, Covington notably suffered a broken jaw during his fight with Usman.

But that doesn’t appear to be a problem anymore based on the Instagram story, at least.

When it coms to returning to the Octagon, Covington is itching to compete again according to his manager and American Top Team owner Dan Lambert:

“He is a 10 out of 10 as far as what I would hope his mindset would be after a fight like that,” Lambert said. “He wants to get right back in. He wants to get right back into training. He wants to get back into training as soon as he’s ready health wise. He wants to get back and prove that he’s the best.”

