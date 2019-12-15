Colby Covington Breaks Silence After UFC 245 TKO Loss

Spread the word!













Things did not go Colby Covington’s way at UFC 245 last night (Sat. December 14, 2019).

Covington put up a great fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, with some even having “Chaos” up on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. However, Covington broke his jaw midway through the fight, leading to Usman picking up the finish late in the final round. Many on social media believe the stoppage may have been a bit premature.

Shortly after the fight ended, Covington sprinted out of the Octagon before being transported to the hospital. Now, Covington has taken to Twitter to break his silence on his loss. Taking aim at referee Marc Goddard, Covington voiced his displeasure with the stoppage as well.

“Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref.”

Covington then followed-up with an Instagram post, saying he’s not done yet.

“Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed.

“Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for Covington after his loss to Usman. On the flip side, it will also be interesting to see what’s next for the champion. A fight with streaking contender Jorge Masvidal would make sense, and would also do big business for the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. With other options such as Leon Edwards or a Tyron Woodley rematch, Usman definitely has no shortage of opponents to pick from.

What do you think about Covington’s reaction to losing at UFC 245? Did you agree with the stoppage?