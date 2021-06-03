Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has certainly ruffled a few feathers it has to be said during his time with past home base, American Top Team — firing notable barbs in the direction of former The champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, and former friend and roommate, Jorge Masvidal.



The outspoken Covington was eventually booted from the Coconut Creek, Florida facility — and now plys his trade at MMA Masters in the Sunshine State, however, that hasn’t stopped him aiming his latest accusation toward the above-mentioned, Poirier.



Speaking with MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn recently, Covington claims that he had video evidence of former training partner, Poirier sparring with an amateur fighter ahead of his UFC 242 lightweight title unification fight with then champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom he drops before allegedly shouting “And New” at in a taunting manner.



“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy,” Covington said. “He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?“



“You just dropped an amateur who came to help you train for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) which — why are you training with amateurs when you’re preparing for Khabib as it is?” Covington continued. “You have the best wrestler, the best cardio freak in the gym as there is at the gym at the time, but you chose to train with amateurs and you’re supposed to be this good guy but you’re not and you’re knocking out amateurs, and you’re yelling in their face, ‘And New’. That’s not Khabib kid, you didn’t just knock out Khabib. So Dustin’s a prick. Dustin’s a piece of sh*t, and I’m sick of this, ‘nice guy’ act.“



This latest accusation leveled at Poirier by the Clovis native follows prior claims that Poirier’s charitable foundation, The Good Fight Foundation was just a tax write-off.



“And he’s a fake,” Covington said. “He’s a clown, trying to start that charity and say that he’s all about The Good Fight and he’s trying to give back to kids. No, he’s not, that’s a tax write-off for your business. Tell the people the truth, I know the real person you are Dustin Sorry-ier. You’re a piece of sh*t person behind the scenes. You won’t do this and that. You don’t treat nobody good. You act like you’re better than people with an ego, so don’t act like you’re special just because you beat ‘Conman McGregor’ (Conor McGregor) after his time and when he was washed up.“



Yet to be booked for his next Octagon walk, which would be the first since September of last year, former interim welterweight titleholder, Covington seems in pole position to challenge Kamaru Usman for the undisputed gold next in a rematch of their December 2019 title fight, with UFC president, Dana White confirming the wrestling ace would receive the next shot.



For Poirier, his next outing comes on July 10. in the form of a UFC 264 headlining tilt against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in a lightweight title-eliminator trilogy rubber match. Poirier will make his second Octagon walk of the year following a masterful UFC 257 performance on ‘Fight Island’ in January where he handed McGregor a second round knockout loss — levelling the tie between the two at one victory apiece.