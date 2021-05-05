Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has fired some more barbs at former interim lightweight champion and one-time American Top Team training partner, Dustin Poirier, claiming the Lafayette favourite is “a piece of sh*t” and his charity, The Good Fight Foundation is just a “tax write-off“.



Covington, who appeared at UFC 261 in April to watch on as past-foe, Kamaru Usman scored a stunning second round knockout win over another former teammate, Jorge Masvidal, had been earmarked by UFC president, Dana White as defending welterweight champion, Usman’s next opponent.



Yet to compete since UFC Vegas 11 back in September, Covington headlined the UFC Apex facility event against former division titleholder, Tyron Woodley, scoring an eventual fifth round TKO win after Woodley suffered a rib injury in a one-sided loss.



Currently sitting at #1 in the official 170lbs pile, Covington appears to be primed to meet with the Auchi dominator, Usman in a championship rematch next, however, according to Usman’s manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz, Usman has voiced his interest in a title defence against the #6 ranked, Michael Chiesa next — as soon as June 12. at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona.



Cutting ties with Coconut Creek-based facility, American Top Team following a series of high-profile fallouts with the likes of the above-mentioned, Masvidal and Poirier, as well as former strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Covington is currently plying his trade at MMA Masters in the ‘Sunshine State’.



Appearing on a recent episode of What the Heck with MMA Fighting reporter, Mike Heck, the 33-year-old outspoken Clovis native aimed some barbs at Poirier, claiming that the Louisianan was using his charity foundation as a taxable write-off, and that he’s not what he appears to be on the surface of things.



“Yeah, and that’s not saying like Dustin Sorry-ier (Dustin Poirier) is any good or like, is anything special,” Covington replied when asked for a prediction ahead of Poirier’s trilogy. “Because the guy’s not. The guy’s a gatekeeper at lightweight. He’s nothing more. All in the big fights he always gets knocked out and beaten. He’s a jobber, that’s the definition of what Dustin Sorry-ier is.“



“And he’s a fake,” Covington continued. “He’s a clown, trying to start that charity and say that he’s all about The Good Fight and he’s trying to give back to kids. No, he’s not, that’s a tax write-off for your business. Tell the people the truth, I know the real person you are Dustin Sorry-ier. You’re a piece of sh*t person behind the scenes. You won’t do this and that. You don’t treat nobody good. You act like you’re better than people with an ego, so don’t act like you’re special just because you beat ‘Conman McGregor’ (Conor McGregor) after his time and when he was washed up.“



Whilst Covington is currently yet to receive his next Octagon outing since his September success over Woodley, Poirier is slated to headline UFC 264 on July 10. in a potential title-eliminator against Conor McGregor in a lightweight trilogy rubber match.