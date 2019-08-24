Colby Covington Claims He’ll Fight At MSG Next Whether It’s Against Kamaru Usman Or ‘The Diaz Sisters’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is down to fight anyone next. Whether it’s at lightweight, welterweight, or middleweight.

However, he is dead set on one thing. His next fight will take place in November from Madison Square Garden. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Covington was asked if a title shot is definitely what’s next for him. But Covington, who frequently sports the interim UFC welterweight title he has since officially been stripped of, already proclaims himself as “The People’s Champion.”

Covington claims his next fight will take place inside Madison Square Garden, whether it’s against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman or one of the “Diaz sisters” is irrelevant to him.

“I mean, I don’t need a title shot because I already have a title,” Covington said. “I got the most prestigious title in sports today. I got America’s championship, I got the people’s championship. I’m Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. So, you think I give a sh*t about getting the next crack at Marty Fake Newsman? He’s irrelevant.

“Nobody cares about him. Nobody wants to watch him fight. If anybody watched that fight it’s because they want to watch Colby “Chaos” Covington. So, it doesn’t matter if I fight Marty Fake Newsman next, it doesn’t matter if I fight the Diaz sisters next, doesn’t matter if I fight my best friend next. But this title will be defended Madison Square Garden November 2 live on pay-per-view (PPV).”

The prospect of fighting inside Madison Square Garden seems to mean quite a bit to Covington. In fact, he wants to bring greatness back to the arena that he feels the NBA’s New York Knicks have tarnished.

“Yeah, it’s clear that I’m the champ and I have to defend my title at MSG, and that’s what the UFC wants,” Covington said. “They want me to defend the title. They want the Trumps front row, so that’s what it’s going to be, it’s going to be a spectacle. It’s going to be the biggest fight of the year, it’s going to be the biggest fight in the history of the sport.

“I’m going to go defend my title in Madison Square Garden and make Madison Square Garden great again because someone needs to do it. The Knicks have been tarnishing the legacy of that arena. And I feel bad because it’s such an iconic arena. Muhammad Ali, all the greats have went there.

“Hulkamania started at MSG, so it’s only right that they bring back yours truly, “The Great American Winning Machine,” Colby Covington, to make Madison Square Garden great again.”

Covington briefly mentioned Diaz, which brought up the topic of the Stockton native’s comments, or lack thereof, on Covington this past weekend. Diaz was asked about a potential fight with Covington down the road, but the younger Diaz brother claimed he didn’t know who Covington was. The former interim champ said that’s the smartest thing Diaz had said all of last week.

“The journeyman Nate Diaz?” Covington asked. “The guy is hooked on weed, he needs to be hooked on phonics. Let’s be honest, the guy is 1-1 in the last three years. He has a 50-50 record, that’s definition journeyman. He has double-digit losses. Journeyman.

“He’s not inserted into the division when you beat another journeyman in Pettis whose off the sauce and is like 1-6 in his last seven fights. I don’t know, he’s a bum. He’s got Stockton slaps but he doesn’t have MAGA bombs. So he knows what’s up. He was smart.

“That’s the smartest thing he’s ever said over the weekend when he was talking about me, because, obviously, he doesn’t want to fight a fighter where he has no chance to win. So he needs to stay in Stockton and keep eating his soy because he’s a little soyboy.”

What do you think about Covington saying his next fight will be at MSG, no matter who the opponent?