Colby Covington Challenges 50 Cent To $1 Million Charity Celebrity Boxing Match

Colby Covington wants to fight rapper 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match.

Following Covington’s loss to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight at UFC 245 in December, 50 Cent was one of many who took pleasure in the former’s defeat.

Covington never forgot that as he had some words for the rapper on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday:

“If you want to talk about people who had to get their jaw wired shut, let’s talk about 50 Cent,” Covington said as he denied having suffered a broken jaw in his fight with Usman. “A guy who says, ‘oh I got shot 9 times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up. 50 Cent’s a b*tch.”

When asked to explain where the beef came from, Covington mentioned 50 Cent’s posts about him. He then proposed a boxing match and claimed he would put up $1 million and donate it to the troops:

“Because he came out after the fight and was talking mad crap on me,” Covington explained. “He was saying all this stuff. … I want to propose here on the Ariel Helwani show today — I want to do a celebrity boxing match. I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent. I’m going to put $1 million of my dollars and I’m going to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match. And I’m going to donate all my money to the troops.”

It will be interesting to hear how 50 Cent reacts to this. After all, Covington is not the only UFC fighter to have had a problem with him.

What do you think of Covington’s proposal?