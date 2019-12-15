Kamaru Usman Finishes Colby Covington – UFC 245 Highlights

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman remains the welterweight champion.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title against Colby Covington in a closely-contested fight at UFC 245 on Saturday night.

The first four rounds were very competitive. However, it was in the fifth round where Usman knocked Covington down twice.

Usman proceeded to land ground and pound while Covington was trying to grab his leg with the referee calling an end to the fight in somewhat controversial fashion as the latter still seemed to be okay.

Regardless, Usman clearly hurt Covington and had notably broken his jaw from an earlier exchange.

You can see the highlights below:

FURIOUS pace early in R1! 💥



Usman and Covington couldn't wait to get their hands on each other! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/6YyVKE0RIi — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Ridiculous exchanges midway through R2! 🔥



The bad blood is LEGIT. #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/1MFj1099FQ — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

And STILL they swing back and forth!



Usman and Covington with an unbelievable championship pace! 🏆 #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/ucac2XUEP8 — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

FIVE MINUTES TO GO. ⏰



Usman and Covington with an instant classic so far! #UFC245 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1M3YQWoLa — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw against Kamaru Usman… #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/k8wjhITZFz — SMH (@BTCballer1) December 15, 2019

Kamaru Usman KO’s Colby Covington in the 5th round…#UFC245pic.twitter.com/r3vHXrzASV — SMH (@BTCballer1) December 15, 2019

What did you think of the fight? Was the stoppage fair?