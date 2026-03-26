Bo Nickal Slams “Liar” Colby Covington: “He knows I’ll kill him”

Bo Nickal and Colby Covington continue to trade barbs. In the past few months, after Covington and Luke Rockhold trashed Nickal during the RAF 05 presser, Nickal wanted to make “Chaos” pay for those remarks and wanted to fight him at all costs.

Colby Covington and Luke Rockhold went OFF on Bo Nickal at the #RAF05 press conference 😳😭



"You're a bum. You got broken by a Dutch kickboxer."



"You've done absolutely nothing in the sport of MMA. You quit before the knee hit you."



(via @MMAFighting)pic.twitter.com/IBygtBmYlg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 9, 2026

As per Nickal, the UFC had offered Covington the opportunity to fight him at the White House, but “Chaos” ducked him and later alleged he was never offered the fight on the UFC Freedom 250 card.

Meanwhile, Covington recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and said the following:

“That’s 100% fake news, Ariel. We could call Hunter Campbell right now. He never offered me, Bo, for the White House. I said I’d fight any man. I’d fight Bo. We can go any weight class… They talked about maybe doing the fight later in the year. I’m like, no. I’m not entertaining this fight unless it’s at 170, because that’s my weight class. Why would I fight at middleweight against some nobody who’s never even been in a main event in his life? Some little privileged a**hole who acts like the world owes him everything when he hasn’t earned anything.”

Check out Colby Covington’s comments below:

Colby Covington claims he was never offered the Bo Nickal fight on the White House card:



"That’s 100% fake news, Ariel. We could call Hunter Campbell right now—he never offered me Bo for the White House.



I said I’d fight any man. I’d fight Bo. We can go any weight class.



They… pic.twitter.com/tsO7bgIzeT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 25, 2026

Bo Nickal slams “liar” Colby Covington

According to Bo Nickal, he has proof that Colby Covington was offered the fight. He posted on X:

“Colby is a liar. There are text message receipts of him being offered the fight.”

Responding to Covington’s previous claim that he walks around at 185–190 pounds and would prefer to fight at welterweight as always, Nickal added:

“I saw him weigh in at RAF with my own eyes at 198lbs. He will never fight me because he knows I’ll kill him.”

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below:

Colby is a liar.



1. There are text message receipts of him being offered the fight.

2. I saw him weigh in at RAF with my own eyes at 198lbs.



He will never fight me because he knows I’ll kill him. https://t.co/DvpzA9jVnZ — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 25, 2026

Covington last fought in 2024 against Joaquin Buckley and lost in Round 3 by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Later this year, “Chaos” believes he will fight the winner of the UFC Winnipeg headliner: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott.

Nickal, on the other hand, will lock horns with Kyle Daukaus on the once-in-a-lifetime UFC Freedom 250 event.