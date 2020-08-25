Cody Garbrandt is happy Aljamain Sterling is getting the next bantamweight title shot.

Ever since Petr Yan became the new bantamweight champion at UFC 251, Sterling has been vocal of getting the next title shot. He no doubt deserved it as his UFC 250 scrap against Cory Sandhagen was set to be a number one contender bout.

Unfortunately, Dana White was reluctant to give Sterling the shot. When he wouldn’t confirm Sterling, many thought Cody Garbrandt would get the next shot. But, with “No Love” moving down to flyweight it paved the way for “Funkmaster” to get the shot.

“Yeah,” UFC president Dana White responded at the post-fight press conference when asked if Sterling sis next.

During the post-fight show earlier in the night, White wouldn’t give a for sure answer but says it is likely.

“I’m pretty sure it’s [going to be], it’s more than likely going to be Sterling,” White added.

Good so we can stop seeing him beg for it… that shit was blowing up my time line 😂😂💀 https://t.co/CPyaXrfZ4h — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 24, 2020

With Sterling likely to get the next shot, Garbrandt is happy about it.

“Good so we can stop seeing him beg for it… that shit was blowing up my time line,” Garbrandt wrote.

Aljamain Sterling is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Last time out he submitted Sandhagen to become the top contender. Before that, he had decision wins over Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera after submitting Cody Stamann and getting a win over Brett Johns.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC and coming off a TKO win over Jose Aldo. During his run he also has wins over Rivera and John Dodson.

There is no question Aljamain Sterling deserves the next shot at bantamweight. When the fight would take place is uncertain. But, a scrap between Sterling and Yan is a very intriguing one with a path to victory for both men.

Who do you think wins, Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling?