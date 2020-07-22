Aljamain Sterling made sure to tell Petr Yan how he felt about him.

Yan became the new undisputed bantamweight champion following his impressive fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 251 earlier this month.

Many now believe the next person to get a title shot should be Sterling, who is on a five-fight winning streak and coming off an impressive first-round win over Cory Sandhagen last month.

However, UFC president Dana White has repeatedly refused to name “Funkmaster” as the outright next contender which has been a huge cause of frustration for Sterling.

Sterling: Yan Hasn’t Beaten Anyone In The Top Five

To make matters worse, Yan has been mocking him because of that as Sterling decided to take his frustration out on the champion on Wednesday.

“Paper Yan is a paper champion. His resume is single ply, too thin to even wipe my ass with it 🧻 Hasn’t beaten a single guy in the top five. So you know I’m coming on that 🍑 no tissues.”

It didn’t take long for Yan to respond back.

“Keep begging 😂 #FunkNotNext or is he? I don’t know, I don’t care 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Sterling replied a couple of hours later stating there was nobody else left for him to fight while taking another dig at Yan.

“😂 There is no one else to fight buddy. Maybe you can fight the TV commentator too and keep pretending you are “the best”. #PaperYan 😉”

Sterling’s only competition for a title shot at this point is Marlon Moraes, who notably knocked him out back in 2017. However, Moraes is coming off a questionable split decision win over Aldo and lost his most recent title shot last summer.

In the end, it’s all up to White and the matchmakers.

What do you make of Sterling’s comments about Yan?