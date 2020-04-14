Cody Garbrandt, Henry Cejudo Continue To Spar On Twitter

Spread the word!













Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo continue to take shots at each other on social media.

Garbrandt recently announced that he would be making the move to flyweight in the future. That got a reaction out of former flyweight king and current bantamweight champion Cejudo who sent a warning to “No Love” as they started going back-and-forth.

Garbrandt decided to continue their social media warfare on Monday by commenting on the reported plan of Cejudo defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt — who defeated Cruz to become bantamweight champion back in 2016 — posted an image from that fight with a message for Cejudo.

“Here’s is what I think of Dom fighting that “🤡” @HenryCejudo sit the fuck down! @ufc @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00”

Cejudo responded with an image showing Garbrandt getting headkicked by TJ Dillashaw followed by an image of himself headkicking Dillashaw.

“Just a little reminder Cody “no Chin” Garbage. I kill the killers! 🔪 💀 #bendtheknee @Cody_Nolove”

The former bantamweight champion responded by mocking Cejudo’s defeat to Demetrious Johnson back in 2016.

“You got stopped by Mighty Mouse with a body shot! 😂😂 no heart!! Doughboy @HenryCejudo”

Interestingly, both fighters are represented by Ali Abdelaziz so it is very possible all these messages are tongue-in-cheek.

However, it is certainly building up the possibility of a Cejudo vs. Garbrandt title fight in the future. That is, if Garbrandt is able to end his three-fight losing streak against Raphael Assuncao.

What do you make of Garbrandt and Cejudo taking shots at each other?