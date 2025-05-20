Boxing’s GWOAT Claressa Shields Officially Retires From MMA: ‘It Was Fun, But It Was Too Hard’

Claressa Shields is officially done with MMA.

After becoming the undisputed ‘GWOAT’ of women’s boxing, Shields felt it was time to conquer another sport. In 2021, she signed with the Professional Fighters League, making her promotional debut in June of that year against the well-rounded Brittany Elkin.

Despite some early adversity, Shields scored a ground-and-pound TKO in the third, leaving many to wonder if they’d just witnessed the birth of MMA’s next big female star.



Shields’ momentum took a bit of a hit in her sophomore appearance, surrendering a split-decision to Abby Montes later that same year, but she bounced back with a win over Kelsey DeSantis at the PFL vs. Bellator event in February 2024.

Claressa Shields doesn’t have enough time for mMA

Since then, Shields has focused on her boxing career, winning the undisputed heavyweight championship in February to become boxing’s first-ever three-division undisputed champion, male or female. She’ll put her heavyweight gold on the line this July against Lani Daniels, leaving many to wonder when or if she’ll ever dawn the four-ounce gloves again.

Well, we now know courtesy of the ‘GWOAT’ herself.