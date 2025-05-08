‘GWOAT’ Claressa Shields to Defend Her Undisputed Heavyweight Championship on July 26 in Detroit

The ‘GWOAT’ is back!

Fresh off her dominant decision victory over Danielle Perkins, Claressa Shields heads to the Motor City ready to defend her undisputed heavyweight world title once again.



Announced by ‘T-Rex’ herself on social media, Shields will put her IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line when she meets IBF light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels on Saturday, July 26, 2025, inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m excited for this one!” Shields wrote on Instagram. “Summer fights are always the best! Whoop that trick will be in full effect!”

It’ll be Shields’ first title defense since dealing with some frustrating drug-testing drama in March.

Lani Daniels is ready for her big break against boxing’s ‘GWOAT’

As for Daniels, the New Zealander extended her win streak to seven with a unanimous decision victory over Nigeria’s Bolatito Oluwole in September. Overall, ‘The Smiling Assassin’ is 11-2-2 in her professional boxing career. She has not lost a bout in more than six years.

“May 8th, 2003, my brother Tukaha lost his fight to Leukemia,” Daniels wrote on Facebook. “Fast forward 21 years, 11 months, and 18 days today. It has been announced I will be fighting the Greatest Woman of all time, Claressa Shields. Our stars have aligned. Not bad for a Māori girl from Pipiwai who only started boxing a few years back to lose some weight and fit her fight shorts again. Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey.”

The event’s undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with the event airing live on DAZN.