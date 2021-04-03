A heavyweight headliner between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is set for the summer.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Saturday that it will take place at the UFC’s upcoming June 26 event after both sides agreed to the fight.

“Per sources, Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) vs. Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) will headline UFC Fight Night on June 26. Big fight for both. And possibly of note, Derrick Lewis still without a dance partner as of now. Top of that division still in the air.”

For Gane, it’s a chance to go into potential title contention.

The undefeated Frenchman is coming off a drab unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. However, he got the job done and is currently on a five-fight winning streak which also includes a second-round TKO win over former champion Junior dos Santos.

Alexander Volkov, meanwhile, is looking to win his third fight in a row as well as his fourth in five outings. The Russian is coming off a TKO win over Alistair Overeem and a win against Gane could put him next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou recently became the new heavyweight champion at UFC 260 late last month. As of now, there is no word on a date or opponent for his first title defense. However, it is likely to be either Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis.

