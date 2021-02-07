Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov is firmly on the cusp of title contention via a precise, second round beating of the veteran former Dream, K-1, and Strikeforce champion, Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem — earning him his second straight victory.

To open the first frame, Volkov backs Overeem up against the fence as expected with the latter hoping to land with a couple of counter overhand lefts of his own, as the Russian fires off some kicks. Countering Overeem, it seemed the Duthcman slipped as Volkov followed him to the canvas for a brief exchange. Shelling up as usual recently, Overeem ate some shots at the fence before the end of the first round.

Measuring Overeem with some massive right hands in the second, Volkov began bloodying the veteran significantly. Landing another punishing right hand and then a left hook, Volkov dropped Overeem who turned away from more offence, with referee, Jason Herzog waving the fight off. Two wins on the trot for Alexander Volkov — this one arguably the most high-profile of his career to date.



Below, check out the highlights from Volkov’s composed finish over the iconic, Overeem.

Whatever he hits, he destroys! 💥



Drago gets it done in the second round! 🇷🇺@AlexDragoVolkov finishes Alistair Overeem! 👊#UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/xPH5x4jv0p — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2021