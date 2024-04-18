Tom Aspinall confirms return on UFC 304 card in Manchester, waiting on fight agreement: ‘I’ll be announcing it soon’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall confirms he will fight on next UK PPV card later this Summer.

Despite Jon Jones reigning as the UFC’s current undisputed heavyweight title holder, a strong argument could be made that is Aspinall who is the best big man in the world. The Brit would capture the interim title in November of last year, stopping the then No.1 ranked Sergei Pavlovich with a vicious flurry of punches in just over a minute.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

With the division currently being held up with the cancellation of Jon Jones – Stipe Miocic and the subsequent lack of rebooking, Tom Aspinall would have to wait a lengthy amount of time for his shot at undisputed. Unless of course he were to take a fight in the meantime and defend his interim title.

Tom Aspinall confirms UFC 304 comeback fight

Since his win over Pavlovich, Aspinall has been adamant that he wants to keep busy and in his latest post to social media announced he had got his wish. Aspinall would also confirm that the fight will take place on home soil in what will be the UFC’s return to the UK.

“I had a meeting with the UFC, it has now been confirmed that I am fighting on UFC Manchester, so I’m back home preparing for that now, started the early stages of training camp,” Tom Aspinall said.

“Just waiting for my opponent to accept so stay tuned and I’ll be announcing it soon.”

A likely candidate for Aspinall’s opponent would be former foe Curtis Blaydes. The two squared off in July 2022 but unfortunately Aspinall would suffer a torn ACL and the fight would come to a close after just 15 seconds.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

A perennial contender, Blaydes most recently scored an impressive victory over surging grappler, Jailton Almeida, last month.

Who would win in a rematch, Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes?