Report – Ciryl Gane makes return in rematch fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane return to the Octagon in October at UFC 308 according to reports overnight, taking on surging Russian striker, Alexander Volkov in a potential title-eliminator rematch in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Gane, who currently holds the number two rank in the heavyweight division, has been sidelined since he took headlining honors at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year, landing a knockout win over Serghei Spivac.

Ciryl Gane set to book Alexander Volkov rematch for UFC 308

As for Volkov, the former Bellator MMA and M-1 Global heavyweight champion, is currently riding an impressive four-fight winning spree, most recently turning in an impressive unanimous decision win over compariot, Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia last month.

News of Ciryl Gane’s rematch clash with Alexander Volkov at UFC 308 was initially reported by Brazilian outlet, AgFight.

First sharing the Octagon back in 2021 in a main event showdown, Gane turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Volkov, before going on to defeat common-foe, Derrick Lewis in a another lopsided win, this time finishing the veteran heavyweight with a knockout win to clinch the interim divisional crown.

In between championship fight losses to both Francis Ngannou, and a dominant guillotine choke submission defeat to Jon Jones, Gane has racked up knockout finishes over both Tai Tuivasa, and the above-mentioned Spivac.

38-10 as a professional, Moscow striker, Volkov has gone on a tear since his UFC Fight Night London submission loss to current interim champion, Tom Aspinall back in 2022, embarking on a lengthy winning spree.

Before his judging win over Pavlovich, Volkov had scored victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Romanov, and the above-mentioned, Tuivasa – landing finishes over the trio.

UFC 308 takes place on October 26. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with an official main event fight yet to be booked by the organization at the time of publication.

