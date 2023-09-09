Turning in just his fourth career submission win, former Bellator MMA and M-1 Global heavyweight champion, Alexander Volkov has also struck his third straight victory under the banner of the UFC, submitting fan-favorite striker, Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia with a rare Ezekiel choke submission win.

Entering tonight’s co-headlining slot against Tuivasa off the back of consecutive TKO wins over both Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Alexander Romanov, Volkov dropped and bloodied aggressive striker, Tuivasa early in their bout and also before the end of the frame, bloodying the latter to boot.

And laying a beating down on Tuivasa from full mount in the second round of their UFC 293 co-headlining slot, Volkov patiently picked his opportunity, locking onto a spectacular Ezekiel choke with just less than half a minute remaining in he third and final round.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexander Volkov’s win at UFC 293