IT’S TIME! The UFC Vegas 20 main event is finally upon us. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will take on Ciryl Gane over five rounds.

Round 1: Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane touch gloves – this heavyweight main event is underway. Rozenstruik throws a wild overhand that misses. Gane is light on his feet and cracks Rozenstruik with a powerful jab. That punch seems to have took a toll on Rozenstruik who is just standing in front of his opponent not doing a lot at the midway point of round one. Gane is being just as patient in fairness. Rozenstruik catches a leg kick and fires off a left hand that has Gane retreating. The Frenchman lands a big shot before dropping down for the takedown. He doesn’t land it but is able to clinch up against the fence. Gane eventually finishes the takedown. He ends round one in top position.

Round 2: Gane is popping out his jab and flicking out kicks at the start of round two. Rozenstruik is hesitant and seems happy to wait for the perfect punch. Gane lands a heavy low kick before going up top with a punch. He’s looking great through two rounds. Rozenstruik is starting to get after it now. He lands a couple of shots of his own. Gane pushes this fight to the fence. The French man just tosses his opponent to the mat. He tries to jump on the back for a choke but Rozenstruik shakes it off and they get back to the striking range. Not a lot landing from either men who stare at eachother until the horn sounds to end round two.

Round 3: Gane lands a powerful punch at the start of round three. He tries a kick up top but its blocked by Rozenstruik. Gane shoots in but is easily shrugged off. Rozenstruik tries to land on the break but misses bug. He’s starting to open up now. Gane is bouncing in front of him with his hands down. Gane is landing pop shots but not much else is happening – even the referee is getting bored and tells both men to engage more. An eye poke brings a momentary lapse in the action. We are quickly back underway and Gane is quickly back to landing pop shots. Rozenstruik flys forward and Gane ducks down for the takedown but the horns sounds before he’s able to complete it.

Round 4: Lots of low kick from Gane at the start of round four. Rozenstruik has been told by his corner to pursue the takedown – no sign of it through one minute. Gane continues to just pick apart his opponent. The Frenchman isn’t doing much but Rozenstruik is doing even less. Gane is doing a good job of mixing up his striking targets but he’s not throwing with much power. A low blow brings another halt to the action. Gane continues to put the pressure on. He lands a big left hand. Rozenstruik fires back but Gane just isn’t in range. This round comes to an end. It’s been all Ciryl Gane through 20 minutes.

Round 5: More of the same at the start of round five. Gane is pushing forward, landing pop shots. Rozenstruik is not doing anything at all. Gane tries to leap in with an elbow. It misses but he clinches up and makes it work for him. We are mid-way through round five now. It’s time for Rozenstruik to go for broke but he is not doing it. Gane is doing what he has done all fight. He’s pushing forward, landing the odd shot, and just doing enough. Neither man has been impressive in this fight. Gane clinches up against the fence. Herb Dean tells him to work. Rozenstruik tries to escape but gives up his back. Gane drags him to the mat but Rozenstruik quickly pops back up. The fight ends with Gane pressing Rozenstruik against the fence.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision.