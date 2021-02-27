In the UFC Vegas 20 main event we have a heavyweight match-up between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

Let’s see who the LowKickMMA staff think will emerge with the win later tonight…

Jordan Ellis: I’ve really struggled making a pick for this fight. Ultimately, I’m going for Jairzinho Rozenstruik simply because I know more about him. Ciryl Gane for me is still someone I’m not quite sure on. He’s been rushed into the upper echelons of the UFC crazy quick. It’s one thing to get by a faded Junior dos Santos. It’s another to beat Rozenstruik who is in the prime of his career and has been mixing it at this level for some time now. If he does get the win France has a new star and a potential fight with Francis Ngannou is huge. However, I think Rozenstruik will show him why it’s not wise to rush in MMA and give the Gane the first loss of his professional career at UFC Vegas 20.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alex Lough: This fight is tough to call, as both men are at similar stages in their career and have fought similar levels of competition. On paper, the biggest difference is that Gane is the more well rounded of the two. However, Bigi Boy holds a definite power advantage, and as we saw last weekend, that’s all it takes in the heavyweight division. Rozenstruik’s only loss came when he panicked against Francis Ngannou – how else do you explain someone with that much striking experience trying to exchange while backing up with his chin in the air? That won’t happen against Gane. The Frenchman will have some success in the clinch and grappling in the first round, but once Bigi Boy finds his range in the second, it’s nighty-night. Rozenstruik by 2ND RD KO.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ty Rosson: Gane is one of my favorite heavyweights to watch of this new younger group of heavyweights coming through the UFC right now. He has the feet of a much lighter man and seems to have good risk management when it comes knowing when to open up on his opponents. On the other hand, Rozenstruik has nuclear bombs as fists and if he even hits you with a glancing blow, it could be lights out for his opponents. It should be a great fight but I’m going with Gane via decision.

Prediction: Ciryl Gane