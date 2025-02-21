Chuck Liddell’s Downfall: The Life-Changing Knockouts That Propelled Rashad Evans and Rampage Jackson to Stardom

The knockouts of Chuck Liddell by Rashad Evans and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson were pivotal moments in mixed martial arts history. Altering the careers of the fighters involved and also marking significant shifts in the UFC landscape.

How Knocking Out Chuck Liddell Transformed the Careers of Rashad Evans and Rampage Jackson

On May 26, 2007, at UFC 71, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson faced Chuck Liddell in a highly anticipated rematch. Their first encounter had occurred in PRIDE in 2003, where Rampage defeated Liddell via TKO. At UFC 71, Liddell was defending his light heavyweight title and seeking redemption.

However, Rampage ended the fight quickly, knocking out Liddell just 90 seconds into the first round with a powerful hook followed by ground strikes. This victory crowned Jackson as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and marked a turning point in his career, bringing him mainstream recognition. The fight also elevated the UFC’s popularity, with extensive media coverage and increased attention from mainstream sports outlets.

On September 6, 2008, at UFC 88: Breakthrough, Rashad Evans faced off against Chuck Liddell in Atlanta, Georgia. Liddell was considered a favorite going into the fight due to his legendary status and striking power. However, Evans delivered one of the most shocking knockouts in MMA history during the second round.

At 1:51 of Round 2, Evans landed a perfectly timed overhand right that knocked Liddell unconscious instantly. This victory earned Evans the “Knockout of the Night” bonus and propelled him into title contention. For Liddell, however, this loss marked a decline in his career, as it was one of several knockout defeats that followed.

Speaking with each other on a podcast, Rashad Evans and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson explained how knocking out UFC icon Chuck Liddell had transformed their lives. Evans explained:

“Once I started to get on the scene, started to experience that life and hang out, you know, I lost my mind for a little bit. You know what I’m saying? Because it’s such a different way of living. I was working as a security guard in a hospital, so going from that to being able to buy what you want, have all kinds of different experiences—you know what I’m saying?—it kind of took me off a little bit.”

Jackson added:

“Yeah, it’s a different thing. My thing is, I couldn’t get used to it. Now I’m hanging out with my friends, and I’ve got dudes trying to buy me drinks every time I go out. That was the part I couldn’t get used to.”

Rashad Evans and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson are set to have a boxing match later this year.