Chuck Liddell and his wife Heidi Northcott have agreed to drop their dueling restraining orders and have reached a custody agreement.

Two weeks ago, Liddell was caught up in a domestic violence case after allegedly assaulting his wife. He has claimed his innocence since the start and also says that he is actually the victim in this situation. All charges were dropped against Liddell days later and he filed for divorce a week after the incident.

However, both Northcott and Liddell have now dropped restraining orders against one another and have reached an agreement on the custody of their two children.

Before their resolution, Liddell recently provided details on the situation and the allegations against him. (H/T mmanews.com)

“She attacked me by putting her hands on my chest and pushing me,” he claimed. “She then slapped me in the face with her open hand, dropping her cell phone that was in her hand.

“When she caught up to me on the second-floor landing, she jumped in front of me again, put her hands on my chest and pushed me again, and then punched me in the torso with her closed fist four to five times,” Liddell continued.

According to ‘The Iceman’, Northcott was emotionally and verbally abusive toward him and has been constantly calling him a loser when she becomes angry.

Chuck Liddell’s Wife, Heidi Northcott’s Side Of The Story

As noted earlier, Northcott had filed a restraining order against her spouse as well. Within the documents, she has a much different account of what took place on October 10 and of their marriage as a whole.

Northcott claims that Liddell was heavily intoxicated when he arrived home on the 10th. After an argument between the two ensued, she claims Liddell “pushed me with his head and chest trying to get my phone.” At this point, Northcott says Liddell executed a double-leg takedown on her, leading to bruising on her tailbone.

Like Liddell, Northcott also says that this incident was not the first time there has been abuse in the relationship. She claims the UFC legend once strangled her in 2011 following a UFC event. “I was terrified that he was going to kill me,” Northcott said of that incident.

Northcott went on to express her sorrow for the path that she thinks Liddell is currently going down.

“It truly breaks my heart that the man I love has been broken down to the point where he has spiraled with his alcohol and drugs, but that does not give him liberty to take out his feelings on myself and our children,” she said. “I want him to receive help.”

What is your opinion on what’s going in Chuck Liddell’s personal life?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.