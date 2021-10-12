UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has issued his first public statements since his arrest for domestic violence, clarifying a few details regarding the ongoing investigation in Los Angeles, CA.

Liddell was taken into custody from his family home early Monday morning after reports of a verbal turned physical altercation between himself and his wife. Original reports by outlets such as TMZ Sports detailed a tense scene at Liddell’s home when officers arrived, and Liddell was taken to a Los Angeles jail shortly afterward.

After hours of more questions than answers surrounding Liddell’s situation, he made his first public comments and clarified what happened from his perspective.

“While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts,” Liddell said. “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.”

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public view,” Liddell continued. “Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

A bail of $20,000 was posted by Liddell’s legal team and he was released from jail shortly thereafter. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Liddell is one of the most beloved personalities in all combat sports, and more specifically for his contributions to the UFC. He holds wins over fellow legends Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz, and others during his illustrious career.

Liddell officially retired from fighting in 2018 but has remained in the public eye, attending multiple UFC events this year.

