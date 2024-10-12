Christian Eckerlin Crowned the King of Germany After a Dominant Five-Round Performance at Oktagon 62

Christian Jungwirth and Christian Eckerlin battled for the King of Germany title at Oktagon 62, in front of a sold-out audience of 60,000 fans in Frankfurt, Germany. After five rounds of action, Christian Eckerlin was crowned the King of Germany.

Christian Jungwirth vs. Christian Eckerlin

Germany’s Eckerlin had a solid opening round controlling the pace against the German-born Jungwirth. The two opened trading punches in round 2 but Jungwirth controlled the center and continuously pushed the pace until a cut interrupted the pace which required a check from the referee. Eckerlin found a solid right-hand counter but ate a hook from Jungwirth and the two began to trade. Even on the back foot, Eckerlin was able to find much success with knees and counterpunches.

Jungwirth came out aggressive in the third round throwing punching combos with body kicks. Eckerlin secured a takedown and began to work from half guard but struggled against the wrist control and knee shield from Jungwirth. With top position and side mount, Eckerlin was able to maintain control for the majority of the round as he varied ground and pound and submission threats.

Tripling up the jab, Christian Eckerlin was finding success in round 4. Mixing jabs into crosses and even attacking the body. Sharp punches continued to find a home against Jungwirth. Eckerlin secured a takedown and got on the back of his opponent at the halfway point of the round. Jungwirth attempted to work back to his feet but was constantly dragged back down.

In the fifth and final round, Christian Jungwirth pursued his opponent aggressively aiming for a knockout win. But the double and triple jab from Eckerlin controlled the match even on the backfoot. Ducking low, Eckerlin dashes to the inside and secured a takedown.

Across all judges’ scorecards, Christian Eckerlin won each round of the five round matchup.

Oktagon 62 Results

Christian Eckerlin def. Christian Jungwirth via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Kerim Engizek def. Patrik Kincl via unanimous decision – Oktagon MMA middleweight championship

Max Coga def. Antun Račić via KO. 1:40 of Round 2.

Niko Samsonidse def. Daniel Torres via submission (rear-naked choke). 4:06 of Round 2.

Lazar Todev def. Adam Pałasz via TKO. 2:19 of Round 2.

Max Holzer def. Mohammed Sadok Trabelsi via TKO. 1:23 of Round 3.

Mallory Martin def. Katharina Dalisda via unanimous decision. — Oktagon MMA women’s strawweight championship

Magomed Machaev def. James Hendin via unanimous decision.

Will Fleury def. Pavol Langer via KO. 1:31 of Round 1.

Hafeni Nafuka def. Arijan Topallaj via unanimous decision.

Deniz Ilbay def. Michael Deiga-Scheck via TKO. 3:19 of Round 1.