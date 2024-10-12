Mallory Martin uncrowns Katharina Dalisda to capture the strawweight title at Oktagon 62

ByTimothy Wheaton
At Oktagon 62, Katharina Dalisda looked to defend her Oktagon strawweight crown against UFC veteran Mallory Martin. This title match took place in front of a whopping 60,000 live audience at the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Katharina Dalisda vs. Mallory Martin Results

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, ‘Tigress’ Katharina Dalisda had the hometown crowd on her side heading into this rematch, the live audience audibly behind her. Katharina Dalisda has been unbeaten for the past three years and was also the first German champion in Oktagon history.

The two fighters originally met in 2022 with Dalisda getting to nod over Martin. At Oktagon 62, Mallory Martin was looking to avenge this loss.

Oktagon 62 Results

Mallory Martin was landing punching combinations and counterstrikes with authority in round 1. A counterpunch from the US-born athlete nearly made the German fighter stumble. A bloodied Dalisda went for a takedown and had to fight off an armbar attempt from the title challenger.

Round 2 saw the German champion landing single punches from range and mixing high and low, plus attacking with an inside leg kick. Martin found success with a powerful right hand and a solid 1-2. In the last 90 seconds, Dalisda ducked under a right hand and succeeded in a takedown but Martin was able to work her way back to her feet.

The counterpunching game for Mallory Martin seemed to be on point as the fight continued into round 3. Dalisda struggled to find an opening.

Dalisda put her opponent against the fence to kick off the fourth round, looking for a takedown but not succeeding. Afterward, the German fighter pushed forward and Mallory Martin was going backward and landing counterpunches. Martin went for a takedown and Dalisda tried for an armbar but could not lock it in. With Martin in top position, she was unable to pass guard.

Knowing she was likely behind on the scorecards, the German champion tried to land a flying knee and then dived for takedowns, but neither were successful. The sharp counter game continued to be successful for the US-born title challenger Mallory Martin, she even succeeded in earning a takedown.

Mallory Martin def. Katharina Dalisda by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-54) – To Earn the Oktagon Strawweight World Title

