Frankfurt welcomes 60,000: OKTAGON MMA dethrones UFC for attendance record

Continuing their blitzing of European MMA, Czech Republic and Slovakian-based promotion, OKTAGON MMA has landed a massive feather in their cap ahead of this weekend’s outing in Frankfurt, Germany — besting the UFC’s all-time attendance record — seemingly with relative ease.

Set to host OKTAGON MMA 64 this weekend in Frankfurt, the promotion has revealed they have sold out the Deutsche Bank Arena in the region, to the tune of 60,000 fans in a seated setting, ahead of a middleweight championship clash — and a headliner, billed to determine the ‘King of Germany’.

OKTAGON MMA host championship charge in Frankfurt this weekend — set to break a modern attendee record to boot

Slated for co-main event honors; a middleweight title fight between Czech gold holder, Patrik Kincl, who takes on challenger, Kerim Engizek — who currently boasts the number three rank in the division.

And in the night’s headliner — billed to find out who the ‘King of Germany’ is, national stars, Christian Eckerlin and Christian Jungwirth take main event honors at the welterweight limit.

Boasting their impressive attendance record ahead of OKTAGON MMA 62, the promotion revealed how they had sold a staggering 60,000 seated tickets for their event this weekend in Frankfurt, besting the prior record gate held by the UFC.

With the Dana White-led organization holding the prior record dating back to UFC 243 in 2019, with Robert Whittaker headlining that event in Melbourne, Australia — in a middleweight title unification bout against Israel Adesanya.

🚨 NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨



A record 5️⃣8️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ fans will be in attendance for OKTAGON 62 this Saturday inside Deutsche Bank Park!



This is officially the biggest ever MMA event staged in the history of the sport. Join us this weekend👇🏼



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x | DAZN | RTL+ pic.twitter.com/JH6WnpaLas — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) October 8, 2024

And with the then-interim champion felling Whittaker with a devastating second round knockout, fans ‘Downunder’ gathered in their droves — to the tune of 57,127 fans to watch the massive title clash — however, OKTAGON MMA can now claim the modern record — almost beating it by near 3,000 more attendees.