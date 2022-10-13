Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Chris Weidman has revealed he is still targeting an Octagon comeback despite suffering a catastrophic compound leg fracture in April of last year against Uriah Hall – explaining his plan to “inspire” others amid his continued road to recovery.

Weidman, who last competed professionally on the main card of UFC 261 back in April of last year, suffered a compound fracture of both his right tibia and fibula inside just 17 seconds of his VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena clash with Hall.

Undergoing a surgical procedure to address the gruesome leg fracture in Florida the following morning, Baldwin native, Weidman has maintained amid his continued layoff that he plans to make a triumphant return to the Octagon – recently offering to rematch fellow former champion, Luke Rockhold, if the Californian eyes a career comeback following his August retirement.

Chris Weidman details his plan to make a UFC return

Detailing his plan to return to the Octagon in the future most definitely, Weidman revealed how UFC broadcast partner, ESPN will detail his long road to recovery.

“Yeah, not yet,” Chris Weidman spoke of retiring from active competition during an appearance on Sirius XM. “At some point in my life, I will not be fighting. It’s that definitely but I am not backing down.”

🚨 You heard the man — Don't miss the debut of 'Won't Back Down Radio' with @chrisweidman THIS MONDAY, October 17th, only on @SIRIUSXM Fight Nation! pic.twitter.com/tTAzK1pHko — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) October 12, 2022

“It’s not time yet,” Chris Weidman continued. “You know, I am excited to inspire people because what I’ve been through is definitely insane. I love that ESPN was able to capture it. And to be able to tell the story, come back and not just come back and be like, ah, he did alright. I want to come back and you know, make a real big scene. So yeah, I’m just – that’s it. I’m excited to do that.” (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

A former undisputed middleweight champion, Weidman dethroned Anderson Silva back in July 2013, before defending the title against the Brazilian in a rematch, and then launching successful title defenses against both Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort.

In his most recent professional victory, Weidman scored a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6 in August 2020.