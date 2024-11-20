Chris Weidman set to fight Eryk Anders in rescheduled catchweight at UFC 310 in December

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman will once more look to step inside the Octagon for the second time this year — rebooking a catchweight clash against former LFA middleweight champion, Eryk Anders for UFC 310 on December 7. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Weidman, who returned to action earlier this year in a controversial decision win over Brazilian foe, Bruno Silva — whom he inflicted with a multitude of eye pokes, turned in his first victory since a 2020 decision success against PFL contender, Omari Akhmedov.

And withdrawing from a UFC 309 pairing with Anders last weekend, Baldwin native, Weidman was left opponent-less after the former was forced from the card due to a a bout of food poisoning.

Chris Weidman books UFC 310 clash with Eryk Anders

On social media tonight, UFC confirmed the rescheduled catchweight pairing at 195lbs between former middleweight titleholder, Chris Weidman, and veteran contender, Eryk Anders.

“Officially RESCHEDULED,” UFC posted. Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders is ON for UFC 310 at a catchweight of 195lbs!

Returning from a gruesome compound fracture suffered in a 2021 rematch with former-foe, Uriah Hall, former champion, Weidman took on fellow perennial contender, Brad Tavares back in August of last year, dropping a one-sided unanimous judging loss.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

During the course of his lengthy Octagon tenure, Weidman would win the middleweight crown with an upset knockout over Anderson Silva, before defending the crown in a subsequent rematch, and then stopping both Lyoto Machida and his compatriot, Vitor Belfort with knockout triumphs.

As for Anders, the Philippines-born contender most recently featured earlier this annum in March, himself returning to winning-ways with a decision win over Jamie Pickett.

Headlining UFC Fight Night Belem in just his third Octagon walk, Anders would drop a short-notice loss to common-foe, Machida, before racking up other wins in the promotion including victories against the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Darren Stewart, Kyle Daukaus, Markus Perez, and Rafael Natal.