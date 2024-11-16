Nick Diaz Withdraws from UFC 310 against Vicente Luque

MMA icon Nick Diaz has withdrawn from his UFC 310 fight against Vicente Luque, according to inside sources. Filling in for Diaz will be Themba Gorimbo.

Nick Diaz Out of UFC 309

Fan favorite Diaz will no longer be competing at UFC 310, according to MMA journalist Alex Behunin. It has been rumored for some weeks that Diaz would pull out of this matchup but had yet to be confirmed.

on X, he Tweeted:

“🚨Breaking🚨Nick Diaz is out of #UFC310. Themba Gorimbo has stepped in to fight Vicente Luque, per sources.”

Stockton California’s Nick Diaz has been spotted days ago lighting small fires while shirtless. Additionally his girlfriend made a plea for help. People have suspected that drug use is the main culprit for the struggles of Diaz but this is purely speculation.

Stockton’s Diaz is an icon of MMA who had competed in PRIDE FC and was a champion in Strikeforce. He even met Georges St-Pierre for a UFC title match. However, he has been inactive for some time and made a comeback attempt against Robbie Lawler but was unsuccessful.

Vicente Luque is a welterweight contender with impressive knockout power and wrestling ability. He will instead face Zimbabwe’s Themba Gorimbo who is on a four fight win streak.