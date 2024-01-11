Chris Weidman weighs up retirement ahead of Bruno Silva clash at UFC Atlantic City: ‘This could be my last fight’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman claims his upcoming UFC Atlantic City fight against Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva could come as his final bout in his storied mixed martial arts career, following his return from a catastrophic leg injury in his comeback against Brad Tavares at UFC 292 last August.

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Atlantic City at the end of March, taking on the aforenoted, Silva in his return.

Snapping a two-year-plus sidelining back in August against Tavares in his second consecutive loss, Weidman had dropped a 17-second TKO loss to Uriah Hall in the pair’s rematch, suffering a gruesome compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula.

Chris Weidman weighs up retirement ahead of UFC Atlantic CIty

And ahead of his return on the East Coast in two months’ time, former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Weidman claimed that his incoming fight with Silva may come as his final in his storied mixed martial arts career.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” Chris Weidman said of a comeback after his UFC 292 loss during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier. “I’m setting myself up for the future, and I wasn’t sure. I was kind of listening to my body and trying to get healthy. Mentally and motivational-wise, and technique-wise. I still think I’m top of the world, but my body’s just taking a beating.”

“This could be my last fight,” Chris Weidman explained. “I’m gonna kind of make that decision throughout the training camp and see how I feel. If my body can handle a hard training camp again, and it might be the last one, it might not be.”

Landing the middleweight title back in 2013 in a shocking upset win over Anderson Silva, Baldwin native, Weidman then defeated the Curitiba native in an immediate rematch, before taking on his compatriots, Vitor Belfort, and Chris Weidman in future championship defenses.

Do you expect Chris Weidman to call time on his career after UFC Atlantic City?