Former UFC champion Chris Weidman refuses to rule out return to MMA

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has not ruled out the idea of a return to mixed martial arts.

While his career may have turned out to be pretty mixed in terms of overall success, there is simply no way of denying that Chris Weidman left a lasting impact on the middleweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His crowning achievement, of course, came when he knocked out Anderson Silva to bring The Spider’s incredible tenure as champion to an end.

He went on to successfully defend the belt multiple times, and although he left the sport off the back of a broken leg and a string of losses, Chris Weidman can still hold his head up high for what he was able to do. With that being said, there isn’t a whole lot of appetite to see him compete again – but that hasn’t stopped Chris from toying with the idea, whether it be with the GFL or in boxing.

Either way, Chris Weidman is a man who wants to challenge himself, and we can’t imagine that will ever cease to be the case. In a recent interview, he went back and forth when asked about a possible MMA return in the future.

Chris Weidman refuses to rule out MMA comeback

“I can’t see MMA happening if I’m looking at the landscape of MMA right now outside of the UFC,” Weidman told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know if I’d be able to get paid the type of money I’d want to get paid to put my body through that again. It would have to be the right fighter, you know guys that I have history with like a Luke Rockhold or something like that.

“It would have be really good money. I don’t know MMA is there right now at point to do something like that.”

“I think boxing probably has the best chances of delivering those types of purses and stuff,” Weidman said. “MMA, listen if I get the right call with the right kind of money and the right opponent — I love the game, I love to compete. I’m still in the gym all the time. I love training. I think I’m still really good so why not?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting